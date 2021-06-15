Atlanta Hawks battle back to level series against Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers had led by 18 points at one stage of game four.

Tuesday 15 June 2021
The Philadelphia 76ers let an 18-point lead slip as the Atlanta Hawks levelled their Eastern Conference semi-final series 2-2 with a 103-100 win.

The Sixers started strong and held a 60-42 lead with 1:43 left in the first half, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Trae Young kept chipping away at the State Farm Arena.

Young landed a jump shot with 1:17 left to play to put the Hawks up 99-98 and finished with a 25-point haul, while Bogdanovic added 22.

Sixers star Joel Embiid missed a layup with nine seconds to play and only made four out of 20 field goal attempts.

The series between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers is also tied at 2-2 after a 118-104 win for the Californians at the Staples Center.

The Clippers outscored the Jazz 30-13 in the first quarter, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scoring 31 points each in the win.