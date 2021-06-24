Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee, with the Greek contributing six points during a 9-0 run which turned a 98-96 deficit into a 105-98 advantage with just over four minutes left on the clock.

The game continued to go back and forth until Clint Capela snatched his play-off career-high 19th rebound and hit the net to give Atlanta the lead for good.

Fittingly it was Young who closed out the scoring, with the 2018 first-round pick collecting the final points with two free throws and five seconds remaining.

Two-time MVP Antetokounmpo will look to Khris Middleton, who shot just six of 23 and missed all nine of his three-point efforts, as the Bucks attempt to recover from their losing start when they host game two on Friday.