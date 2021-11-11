Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou ruled out as Australia prepare to face England

Australia have suffered a double blow ahead of Saturday’s clash with England at Twickenham with both Allan Alaalatoa and Taniela Tupou ruled out due to concussion symptoms.

The absence of Tupou had been expected after he went off early in last week’s 15-13 loss to Scotland but Alaalatoa represents another sizeable departure from the front row for Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

London Irish prop Ollie Hoskins will step in for a dream Wallabies debut, while Kurtley Beale moves in at full-back to replace hamstring injury victim Jordan Petaia.

Rennie said: “With a six-day turnaround, they (Alaalatoa and Tupou) needed to be right by Monday with no symptoms basically.

“They woke up fine but as the day progressed, once you get a little bit of a headache they were out. We’d planned if we lost one or both, we needed cover so we brought Ollie in.”

Hoskins, the former Western Force tight-head prop, joined the Exiles in 2016 and – having made over 120 appearances for the club – found himself drafted into the Wallabies squad as cover for Tupou this week.

And Rennie is convinced that Hoskins will rise to the challenge as his side seeks to record their first win over an England side coached by Eddie Jones.

“Playing England at a packed Twickenham is one of the toughest assignments in Test Rugby but we’re excited by that,” Rennie added.

“While it’s disappointing for Taniela and Allan, who weren’t able to pass their protocols within the six-day turnaround, it’s created an opportunity for Ollie to realise a lifelong dream.

“He’s impressed us with his dedication and diligence to get up to speed quickly and we’re confident he’ll do a good job for us.”