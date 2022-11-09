Jump to content

Son’s joy and James’ devastation – Wednesday’s sporting social

Azeem Rafiq revealed his upcoming book.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 November 2022 18:09
Son Heung-min and Reece James (Clive Rose/PA)
Son Heung-min and Reece James (Clive Rose/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.

Football

Reece James was devastated.

Marcus Rashford’s mum picked up some bargains.

Beth Mead celebrated another award.

Antonio Conte marked his daughter’s birthday.

Son Heung-min cannot wait to represent South Korea at the World Cup.

Jack Grealish made a fan’s day.

Cricket

Adam Gilchrist hailed the Fox Sports’ team for its ‘Remembering Shane Warne’ coverage.

Rugby Union

Ulster tried to upstage their URC rivals as they announced the signing of Steven Kitshoff.

Rugby League

Paul Sculthorpe remembered Steve Prescott, nine years on from his death.

Boxing

Galal Yafai… ouch.

Snooker

Jimmy White got the job done.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was honoured.

Athletics

Dina Asher-Smith posed.

MMA

Conor McGregor grappled.

