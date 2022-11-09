Son’s joy and James’ devastation – Wednesday’s sporting social
Azeem Rafiq revealed his upcoming book.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 9.
Football
Reece James was devastated.
Marcus Rashford’s mum picked up some bargains.
Beth Mead celebrated another award.
Antonio Conte marked his daughter’s birthday.
Son Heung-min cannot wait to represent South Korea at the World Cup.
Jack Grealish made a fan’s day.
Cricket
Adam Gilchrist hailed the Fox Sports’ team for its ‘Remembering Shane Warne’ coverage.
Azeem Rafiq revealed his upcoming book.
Rugby Union
Ulster tried to upstage their URC rivals as they announced the signing of Steven Kitshoff.
Rugby League
Paul Sculthorpe remembered Steve Prescott, nine years on from his death.
Boxing
Galal Yafai… ouch.
Snooker
Jimmy White got the job done.
Swimming
Adam Peaty was honoured.
Athletics
Dina Asher-Smith posed.
MMA
Conor McGregor grappled.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.