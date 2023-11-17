Jump to content

Cincinnati Bengals lose Joe Burrow as they go down to Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals quarterback injured his wrist in the first half as the Ravens strengthened their position at the top of the AFC North.

Rachel Vickers-Price
Friday 17 November 2023 05:49
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore (Matt Rourke/AP)
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle (27) tackles Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) in the second half of an NFL football game in Baltimore (Matt Rourke/AP)
(AP)

The Baltimore Ravens strengthened their grip on the AFC North with a 34-20 win over divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals.

And there was more bad news for the Bengals, who lost quarterback Joe Burrow to a wrist injury.

Burrow was injured in a tackle by Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second quarter and appeared in pain as he threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Joe Mixon on the next play.

That gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead, but as Burrow headed to the medical tent and struggled to throw on the sideline, the Ravens took control.

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in the second quarter, the second a 10-yard connection to Rashod Bateman with only 23 seconds left in the half which opened a lead they never looked like giving up.

The Ravens defence had five sacks, increasing their league-leading total to 44 and Gus Edwards sealed the win with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

