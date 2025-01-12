Baltimore Ravens eclipse Pittsburgh Steelers 28-14 to advance in AFC play-offs
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was picked off a career-high four times in a 32-12 loss to the Houston Texans.
Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and Derrick Henry ran in two on the ground to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 28-14 victory in their AFC wild-card play-off win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ravens quarterback Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill in the first half as Baltimore built up a 21-0 lead at half time.
Pittsburgh found the end zone at the start of the third quarter to keep the window open, but Henry’s second rushing touchdown of the game a few minutes later proved enough to ultimately get the Ravens over the line.
Herbert was also sacked four times in the 20-point defeat, which saw Eric Murray complete a 38-yard pick six to help the Texans advance to the second round of the AFC play-offs.
Houston quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 282 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the win.