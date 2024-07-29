Jump to content

On this day in 2010: Phillips Idowu wins European gold

The British triple jumper produced a career-best 17.81 metres in Barcelona.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 29 July 2024 06:00
Phillips Idowu won gold at the European Championships on this day in 2010 (Adam Davy/PA)
Phillips Idowu won gold at the European Championships on this day in 2010 (Adam Davy/PA)

Great Britain triple jumper Phillips Idowu won gold at the European Championships in Barcelona on this day in 2010.

On a rainy night in Spain, Idowu added to his Commonwealth and world titles by earning victory with the best jump of his career.

The 31-year-old leaped a superb 17.81 metres on his fourth attempt, extending his previous personal best by eight centimetres to finish ahead of Romania’s Marian Oprea.

Phillips Idowu (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Phillips Idowu (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Idowu said afterwards: “I’ve always worked hard and by the grace of God I’ve come out a gold medallist.”

Idowu’s success was Great Britain’s second gold medal of the 2010 European Championships after Mo Farah had triumphed in the 10,000m.

London-born Idowu had also landed Olympic silver at Beijing in 2008 but injury problems later began to hamper his career and he failed to make it past the qualifying round in his home Games in 2012.

He retired from the sport after the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

