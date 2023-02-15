Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Manchester United hold a press conference ahead of their Europa League clash with FC Barcelona.

The Red Devils are set to face the Spanish team on Thursday evening (16 February) at the Nou Camp.

Ahead of the game, Barcelona coach Xavi has described how impressed he has been by the way Erik ten Hag has transformed United and helped turn Marcus Rashford into “one of the most dangerous players” in Europe.

“He changes things offensively, defensively, everyone’s working very well, so it’s a tough rival for us and he’s a very interesting coach,” Xavi said of his rival.

Barca, the current LaLiga leaders, are running amok domestically and host a United side - who have been transformed by the Dutchman’s changes to culture and quality on the field - on good form.

The Spanish side will be without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele on Thursday due to injury.

