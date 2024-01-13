Watch live: Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez holds press conference ahead of Super Cup final
Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head in this weekend’s Spanish Super Cup final, on year after finding themselves in the same situation.
In 2023, Barcelona came out on top 3-1, and coach Xavi Hernandez is expressing his hope for a similar result in the pre-match press conference.
However, it won’t be an easy battle, with Jude Bellingham helping Real Madrid take a 2-1 win against their rivals back in October.
Team lineups have not yet been released, however, it’s likely that Yamal is expected to replace Raphinha for Barcelona.
Bellingham, Rudier, Nacho, and Modric are all expected to be in the Real Madrid starting XI.
Out of the teams’ head-to-head games, Barcelona have 22 and Real Madrid 18 under their respective belts, with 10 draws.
The match will take place at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, kicking off at 7pm GMT on 14 January.
