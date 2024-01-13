Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to go head-to-head in this weekend’s Spanish Super Cup final, on year after finding themselves in the same situation.

In 2023, Barcelona came out on top 3-1, and coach Xavi Hernandez is expressing his hope for a similar result in the pre-match press conference.

However, it won’t be an easy battle, with Jude Bellingham helping Real Madrid take a 2-1 win against their rivals back in October.

Team lineups have not yet been released, however, it’s likely that Yamal is expected to replace Raphinha for Barcelona.

Bellingham, Rudier, Nacho, and Modric are all expected to be in the Real Madrid starting XI.

Out of the teams’ head-to-head games, Barcelona have 22 and Real Madrid 18 under their respective belts, with 10 draws.

The match will take place at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, kicking off at 7pm GMT on 14 January.