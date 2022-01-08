Deeney dreams, Saint-Max donates, Carragher reviews – Saturday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples from social on January 8.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 08 January 2022 20:11
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 8.

Football

Allan Saint-Maximin did his bit.

Jamie Carragher reflected on his Liverpool career.

And was soon trolled.

The FA Cup brought back happy memories for Robbie Fowler.

Wolves had snow.

Troy Deeney was living his dream.

https://www.instagram.com/t_deeney/p/CYeFTLAog2M/?utm_medium=twitter

Cricket

The Barmy Army welcomed a new member.

Sam Billings faced an 11-hour road trip from the Gold Coast after receiving a call-up for the final Ashes Test following his Big Bash stint.

David Gower’s Pink Test attire was a sight to behold.

Usman Khawaja drew praise for more Sydney heroics.

Ryan Sidebottom was home.

Tennis

Simona Halep is ready for the Australian Open.

Golf

Justin Rose was taking it easy.

Boxing

AJ was all smiles.

Formula One

Nicholas Latifi was enjoying the winter break.

