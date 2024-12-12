Baroness Sue Campbell confirms new high-profile sports post after leaving FA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Baroness Sue Campbell will switch sports in January when she takes over as the new chair of England Netball.

Campbell retired from her role as director of women’s football at the Football Association in October following eight years with the organisation, where she oversaw a successful home European Championships for the Lionesses in 2022.

Yet Campbell will not bid farewell to sport as a whole and will instead return to netball to succeed Bridget Blow.

Former Chair of UK Sport Campbell represented England Under-21s in netball and will relish being back involved in a cause close to her heart.

“It’s an enormous privilege to join England Netball at such an exciting time,” Campbell said.

“In many ways it feels like I’m coming home having played, umpired and coached netball for more than 25 years at school, college, club and national level.

“For as long as I can still make a difference and have the capability to change lives through sport then I want to be involved, and there is no better sport than netball to genuinely impact the lives of women and girls.

“And whilst all women’s sports continue their ascendency, netball retains a unique place in our sporting landscape.

“I’m looking forward to working with the board, the team at England Netball and everyone within the wider netball family to build on the progress that has been made so far and to help to grow this sport that I love. This is definitely a very exciting next chapter.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images for England Netball )

Jennifer Thomas, England Netball senior independent board director, added:

“Sue’s lifelong dedication to advancing opportunities in sport, her passion for growing women’s sport and commitment to creating positive change make her the ideal person to lead our board as we enter an exciting new era.”