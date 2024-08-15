Support truly

Barry Hearn is hopeful the World Snooker Championship will remain at the Crucible, although he admits he has very little power in keeping the iconic event in Sheffield.

The Matchroom Sport president and former chairman of World Snooker Tour was put on the spot in an interview with ITV Sport’s Matt Chapman, who asked for a definitive answer on whether or not the Crucible will still play host to the championships after its current contract expires in 2027.

“That’s got to be a maybe,” replied Hearn. “I would hope so. I’m not going to leave sitting on the fence, hopefully we are in Sheffield playing at the Crucible, but the decision comes from other people to make that possible.”

Hearn led the running of the WST between 2010 and 2021, but remains an important figure in the sport. He previously suggested a change of venue would be needed to keep the tournament in Sheffield. The Crucible holds just 980 spectators, and numerous players, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, continue to complain about what they have deemed to be poor conditions.

“Whether we stay in Sheffield and put up with it is one option, option two they [Sheffield City Council] build me a 3,000 seater [arena] and we extend for a very long period,” Hearn told BBC Radio 5 Live in April.

Eddie Hearn, left, Anthony Joshua, centre, and Barry Hearn in the audience at The O2 Arena in London ( PA Archive )

“Option three, we go somewhere else for 10 years and option four, as a world championship, we go around the world, maybe one year in Saudi Arabia, one year in China and one year in Sheffield as it is.”

The Crucible has hosted the championships every year since 1977 and is regarded as hallowed ground for snooker players. However, a lack of investment means it has fallen below the standards set by other modern sporting venues in terms of both capacity and facilities.

There is also the question of money. Hearn and Matchroom have successfully helped bring a number of high-profile boxing events to Saudi Arabia in recent years. It’s a nation with huge financial pull and willingness to host major sporting events with the biggest names, highlighted by Cristiano Ronaldo signing for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League last year.

The modernisation of snooker, as we’ve seen with Matchroom’s influence on darts and other sports, may be the key factor on whether the Crucible survives or is put into retirement as a top-level venue.