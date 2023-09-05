Basketball star loses kidney after taking elbow to body
Serbia’s Borisa Simanic underwent surgery after picking up the injury at the Basketball World Cup
Serbian Borisa Simanic underwent surgery to remove a kidney after taking a blow to his midsection against South Sudan at the Basketball World Cup last week, Serbia’s basketball federation said on Monday.
South Sudan’s Nuni Omot has apologised for the incident, though match officials saw no foul play.
“After Simanic was operated on for the first time in the night between Aug 30 and 31, the doctors monitored the postoperative recovery and decided that due to complications, a new operation (on Sept. 3) was necessary,” the federation said in a statement.
Simanic is in a hospital in Manila. The 19th edition of the International Basketball Federation’s (Fiba) flagship event is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.
Omot, in a statement released by South Sudan’s federation, wished Simanic a speedy return to the court.
“As a sportsman, I firsthand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened,” he said. “No player should have to go through that.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies