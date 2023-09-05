Jump to content

Basketball star loses kidney after taking elbow to body

Serbia’s Borisa Simanic underwent surgery after picking up the injury at the Basketball World Cup

Pearl Josephine Nazare
in Bengaluru
Tuesday 05 September 2023 09:57
<p>Serbia’s Borisa Simanic (left) needed his kidney removed after a blow to his body in the match versus South Sudan </p>

(REUTERS)

Serbian Borisa Simanic underwent surgery to remove a kidney after taking a blow to his midsection against South Sudan at the Basketball World Cup last week, Serbia’s basketball federation said on Monday.

South Sudan’s Nuni Omot has apologised for the incident, though match officials saw no foul play.

“After Simanic was operated on for the first time in the night between Aug 30 and 31, the doctors monitored the postoperative recovery and decided that due to complications, a new operation (on Sept. 3) was necessary,” the federation said in a statement.

Simanic is in a hospital in Manila. The 19th edition of the International Basketball Federation’s (Fiba) flagship event is being co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

Omot, in a statement released by South Sudan’s federation, wished Simanic a speedy return to the court.

“As a sportsman, I firsthand understand the severity of his situation and I am deeply sorry that this happened,” he said. “No player should have to go through that.”

