Sports Personality of the Year plans scaled back in response to Omicron variant

The BBC is scaling back its plans for the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony on December 19 in response to the threat posed by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The Times reported earlier on Friday the corporation’s plans to reduce the size of the audience for the event at Salford’s Media City to those considered most essential to the show’s production, while the traditional after-show party has also been cancelled.

The PA news agency understands that is the case, with the BBC keen to do everything possible to limit the risk of infection on site.

Emma Raducanu is the odds-on favourite for the BBC prize (ZUMA/PA Media) (PA Media)

There are concerns the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta variant, and it is expected to become the dominant strain in the UK and worldwide.

The UK Government enacted ‘Plan B’ measures earlier this week which included advice for people in England to work from home where possible and for certain venues – including sports stadia holding more than 10,000 – to require spectators to provide proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.

The shortlist for the awards is expected to be confirmed early next week, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu the odds-on bookmakers’ favourite.