Belgium overcome personal issues to beat Finland at World Cup of Darts

Belgium’s Kim Huybrechts admitted he no longer gets on with team-mate Dimitri Van den Bergh after they opened their World Cup of Darts campaign with an emphatic win over Finland.

The fifth seeds proved far too strong for the Finns in their first Group A match at the doubles tournament in Frankfurt, but there was obvious indifference between the pair during their 4-0 win on Thursday.

Huybrechts, the world number 31, told Online Darts: “It was a professional victory. We did a job but that’s about it.

“For me it’s the first time playing a doubles tournament with someone you don’t get along with now.”

Huybrechts added there was “something personal” between him and world number 10 Van den Bergh.

Meanwhile, the Australian duo of Damon Heta and Simon Whitlock began the defence of their title with an emphatic 4-0 win over debutants Guyana.

Eighth seeds Northern Ireland suffered a surprise 4-1 loss to France while the Republic of Ireland beat Thailand 4-1. Hosts and sixth seeds Germany overpowered Hong Kong 4-0.

The final two rounds of fixtures in the group stage are played on Friday.

England, Wales, Netherlands and Scotland – the top four seeded teams – do not enter until the second round on Saturday.