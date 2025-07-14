Sporting news in brief

CRICKET: India bowler Mohammed Siraj has admitted breaching the ICC’s code of conduct following his angry send-off of Ben Duckett during the third Rothesay Test at Lord’s.
Siraj dismissed the England opener on the fourth morning, bellowing in the left-hander’s face as he celebrated in his follow through.
The pair then nudged shoulders as Duckett walked off, with the match officials issuing a level one charge against the seamer.
He accepted it without a formal hearing and has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee as well as one demerit point. Siraj currently has two on his record, with a total of four enough to trigger a suspension.
