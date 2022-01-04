Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Lee Westwood set new targets and Ben Stokes found a Mark Wood lookalike.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 January 2022 17:58
Novak Djokovic and John Terry (Adam Davy/Tm Keeton/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.

Football

John Terry was back home.

David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.

Everton got their man.

Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was seeing a familiar face.

James Anderson was ready for the fourth Test.

Usman Khawaja returned to the Australia Test side.

Sam Curran reflected.

KP had a visitor.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic headed Down Under.

Ashleigh Barty enjoyed herself.

Coco Gauff got off the mark.

Rugby Union

Heavy lifting for Kyle Sinckler.

Walkies time for James Haskell.

Golf

New golf goals for Lee Westwood

Hockey

Sam Quek was already counting down…

