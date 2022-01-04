Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social
Lee Westwood set new targets and Ben Stokes found a Mark Wood lookalike.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.
Football
John Terry was back home.
David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.
Everton got their man.
Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.
Cricket
Ben Stokes was seeing a familiar face.
James Anderson was ready for the fourth Test.
Usman Khawaja returned to the Australia Test side.
Sam Curran reflected.
KP had a visitor.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic headed Down Under.
Ashleigh Barty enjoyed herself.
Coco Gauff got off the mark.
Rugby Union
Heavy lifting for Kyle Sinckler.
Walkies time for James Haskell.
Golf
New golf goals for Lee Westwood
Hockey
Sam Quek was already counting down…
