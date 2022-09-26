Jump to content

Danny Care omitted from England training squad as Ben Youngs return

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad.

Duncan Bech
Monday 26 September 2022 10:26
Danny Care (left) has been left out of England’s training squad as Ben Youngs (right) returns (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Danny Care has been omitted from England’s first training squad of the autumn with Ben Youngs returning after sitting out the July tour to Australia.

Care’s international comeback appears to be over following the 2-1 series victory over the Wallabies having been replaced in the first half of the Sydney decider because of an error-strewn display.

Jack van Poortvliet and Alex Mitchell join Youngs as the scrum-halves in the 36-man squad but Harry Randall, another nine who travelled to Australia, is absent.

Centre Joe Marchant is also culled having failed to impress Down Under but there is a return for Manu Tuilagi, who has recovered from a knee injury.

Even at this stage of the season Eddie Jones is without a number of senior players because of injuries with George Ford, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill and Anthony Watson unavailable.

Available for selection but not included among the group who will take part in the three-day camp in London that starts on Sunday are props Kyle Sinckler and Joe Marler.

