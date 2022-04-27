Rugby needs to open up more as a sport, says Bath prop Beno Obano
Obano has been producing ‘Prep to Win: Harlequins’ – his second documentary – while overcoming a knee injury.
England prop turned director Beno Obano has urged rugby to become more open to projects such as his second documentary to help broaden its appeal.
Obano is following up his film debut ‘Everybody’s Game’, which looked at race and class in the game, with ‘Prep to Win: Harlequins’ based on the current Gallagher Premiership champions.
The three-part Prime Video project began with the intention of looking at the entire English league, only for the focus to narrow because of logistics and indifference among some clubs.
“In rugby, it can be difficult to do these sort of things, for people to open up doors. We need to open up more as a sport,” said Obano, speaking at the programme’s launch on Thursday.
“It was just a matter of time before someone wanted to do something like this, so we floated the idea out there.
“Some clubs came back to us and were really interested initially, but it just wasn’t possible. Harlequins were probably the most keen and obviously they are champions, so it worked well.
“It wasn’t about bringing it to a different audience, it was about putting what is already there on screen.
“Hopefully a new audience is a by-product of that because the idea was to make a good film that people enjoy. Hopefully, as a result of that, people will understand rugby a little bit better.”
Obano has been producing ‘Prep to Win’ while overcoming the second serious knee injury of his career and the 27-year-old loosehead hopes to return for his club Bath before the end of the season.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies