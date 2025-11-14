Bentley ditches hybrid tech and adds rear-wheel drive for new Supersports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bentley has revived its Supersports name for a faster, lighter and more focused version of its Continental GT.

For the move to the Supersports model, Bentley has ditched the Continental GT’s hybrid system, leaving the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to its own devices. The Crewe brand says that it produces 657bhp in total – down on the 771bhp in the hybrid Continental GT – while 800Nm of torque is also sent through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox directly to the rear wheels. This also represents a significant change from the all-wheel-drive Continental GT.

Bentley says that the Supersports will manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 192mph.

These powertrain changes are combined with carbon ceramic brakes, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust and 22-inch forged wheels to create a more purposeful version of the Continental GT. Bentley says that sticky Pirelli Trofeo RS tyres can be added as an option, too.

On the outside of the Supersport, you’ll find the largest front splitter ever fitted to a Bentley road car, alongside carbon fibre side sills and rear diffuser which, when combined with other aero elements, help to generate 300kg more downforce than a standard Continental GT Speed. There’s also a carbon fibre roof to help lower the car’s centre of gravity.

In total, the lightweight changes have helped the Supersports to shed nearly half a tonne over the standard Continental GT and Bentley says that it ‘will weigh less than 2,000kg’ overall.

The changes extend to the cabin, too, which is now strictly a two-seater configuration with two new sport seats set lower into the car for a sportier experience. Rather than housing seats, the rear of the cabin now gets a carbon fibre shell trimmed in leather.

To date, there have only been three previous Supersports models, stretching all the way back to the original ‘Super Sports’ of 1925.

This latest model will be limited to just 500 units worldwide, available to order from March 2026. Though Bentley hasn’t disclosed a price for the Supersport, expect it to cost in the region of £400,000 – a big increase on the standard GT’s £237,000 starting price.