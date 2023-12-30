From Bellingham to Biles: The Independent’s 10 sports stars to watch in 2024

The Paris Olympics headlines a packed year of sport in 2024 with the Games poised to provide a thrilling fortnight of entertainment.

England prepare for a Euro 2024 adventure with Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham dominating on the continent for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, meaning Gareth Southgate's men appear poised for a major breakthrough on the big stage.

The next generation has arrived, too, with a selection of phenoms already capable of upsetting established champions and adding fresh flare and imagination to their respected disciplines. There is plenty of British interest, of course, but we have also considered some of the finest athletes around the world.