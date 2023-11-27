Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Some of the best images from Saturday and Sunday’s action.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 27 November 2023 05:00
Tottenham paid tribute to Terry Venables prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham paid tribute to Terry Venables prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sport mourned the death of former England manager Terry Venables with a tribute displayed on the big screen at his former club Tottenham prior to their Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

England star Beth Mead continued her return from injury as she scored twice in Arsenal’s win over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Ireland’s boxing superstar Katie Taylor claimed the undisputed world light-welterweight title and Ding Junhui defied illness to get his UK Snooker Championship campaign under way.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the weekend’s sporting action.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in