Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal

Potter won bronze in Birmingham at this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

Nick Mashiter
Saturday 03 September 2022 10:44
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Beth Potter admits she is still searching for inspiration since the Commonwealth Games.

The 30-year-old won a bronze medal for Scotland in Birmingham this summer.

But ahead of racing in the Super League Triathlon series in London on Sunday, the Olympian finds herself struggling for motivation.

Beth Potter with her bronze medal (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I’ve been training but it’s been more like a job this past month,” she said.

Recommended

“It always came easy to me, wanting to go out and train. I didn’t have to think about it. But it’s been quite hard getting myself up for it.

“I feel I’ve done the season already and it’s been quite hard. In an ideal world I would have had some time off after the Commonwealths. I only had three days and it wasn’t enough time to reset.

Racing will be good but I need to get through to the end of the season and take a long, deserved, break.

“It has been hard but I’m lucky, I’ve got a good people to train with. There have been a couple of sessions where I’ve not felt like going hard so I’ve backed off a bit as well.

“I’m still getting the work done but I’m not going to get any fitter. I’m still turning up but the difference is I have discipline. I can go and do it even if I’m not necessarily enjoying it.

“Get it done, job done, go home, chill out and switch off.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in