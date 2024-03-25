The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gareth Southgate’s England side suffered their first defeat since the World Cup and Max Verstappen did not win the Australian Grand Prix – but Bethany England joined an exclusive Women’s Super League club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix (Scott Barbour/AP)