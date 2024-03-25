Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 March 2024 05:00
Carlos Sainz delivered the best drive of his career at the Australian Grand Prix just 16 days after an appendectomy to lead home a Ferrari one-two finish with Charles Leclerc (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Carlos Sainz delivered the best drive of his career at the Australian Grand Prix just 16 days after an appendectomy to lead home a Ferrari one-two finish with Charles Leclerc (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
(AP)

Gareth Southgate’s England side suffered their first defeat since the World Cup and Max Verstappen did not win the Australian Grand Prix – but Bethany England joined an exclusive Women’s Super League club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke at the Australian Grand Prix (Scott Barbour/AP) 

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in