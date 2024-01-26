Jump to content

Atlanta Falcons appoint Raheem Morris as head coach

Bill Belichick was thought to be in the running.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 26 January 2024 08:28
Raheem Morris has previously held positions with the Falcons (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
(AP)

The Atlanta Falcons have named Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach ahead of six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick.

Morris is the first full-time black head coach in the franchise’s history after he filled the same role on an interim basis in 2020.

“This is a historic day for the Atlanta Falcons. Raheem emerged from a field of excellent candidates and is the right leader to take our team into the future,” owner Arthur Blank said.

Belichick left the Patriots after finishing the AFC East season with a 4-13 record, bringing an end to his 24-season reign.

