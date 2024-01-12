Jump to content

New England Patriots appoint Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as head coach

Belichick parted company with the Patriots on Thursday after 24 years in charge.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 12 January 2024 19:43
Jerod Mayo has been named as New England Patriots’ new head coach (Stew Milne/AP)
Jerod Mayo has been named as New England Patriots' new head coach (Stew Milne/AP)
The New England Patriots have named inside linebackers coach and former player Jerod Mayo as their new head coach following the departure of long-serving Bill Belichick.

The Patriots on Thursday announced they and Belichick, 71, had mutually agreed to part ways following a 24-year tenure featuring six Super Bowl titles.

Belichick’s successor Mayo played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 before returning when he joined Belichick’s coaching staff in 2019. At 37, Mayo becomes the youngest current head coach in the NFL.

Captain for seven seasons and a Super Bowl champion in 2014, Mayo is the first former Patriots player to become head coach of the team.

He is to be formally introduced in his new role at a press conference next Wednesday.

Belichick took charge at the Patriots in 2000 and oversaw an unprecedented run of success, including three Super Bowl titles in the space of four seasons, as well as 17 AFC East division titles and 18 play-off appearances.

The Patriots ended the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, the worst of Belichick’s coaching career.

