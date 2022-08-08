Jump to content
The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 08 August 2022 18:27
England's Hannah Cockroft celebrates after winning the women's T33/34 100m final at Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Hannah Cockroft celebrates after winning the women’s T33/34 100m final at Alexander Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.

The Red Arrows flew over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Alex Yee won England’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
Australia won gold in the cricket (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tuvalu, with a population of 12,000, played their opening beach volleyball match against England (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)
Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)
A crash caused chaos in the men’s 15km scratch race qualifying round as England’s Matt Walls went over the barrier (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s 12-0 win over Ghana was their biggest in Commonwealth Games history (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s Ojie Edoburun crossed the line to win gold in the men’s 4 x 100m relay final (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
Scotland’s Clara Kerr in action during the women’s 3m springboard (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)
India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in action during the table tennis men’s singles semi-final match against Paul Drinkhall of Team England (Isaac Parkin/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s Victoria Ohuruogu (third right) on the way to silver in the women’s 400m final at Alexander Stadium (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)
Madison de Rozario won two gold medals in Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland’s Micky Yule during the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting final (Bradley Collyer/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s Declan James celebrated victory in the men’s squash doubles gold medal match with team-mate James Willstrop against England’s Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

