The 2022 Commonwealth Games in pictures

Australia finished top of the Commonwealth Games medal table, with host nation England not far behind.

As Birmingham 2022 draws to a close, the PA news agency takes a look at the Games in pictures.

The Red Arrows flew over the stadium during the opening ceremony (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Alex Yee won England’s first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Australia won gold in the cricket (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Tuvalu, with a population of 12,000, played their opening beach volleyball match against England (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

Adam Peaty won gold in the men’s 50m breaststroke (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

A crash caused chaos in the men’s 15km scratch race qualifying round as England’s Matt Walls went over the barrier (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s 12-0 win over Ghana was their biggest in Commonwealth Games history (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s Ojie Edoburun crossed the line to win gold in the men’s 4 x 100m relay final (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland’s Clara Kerr in action during the women’s 3m springboard (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta in action during the table tennis men’s singles semi-final match against Paul Drinkhall of Team England (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

England’s Victoria Ohuruogu (third right) on the way to silver in the women’s 400m final at Alexander Stadium (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Madison de Rozario won two gold medals in Birmingham (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland’s Micky Yule during the men’s heavyweight para powerlifting final (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)