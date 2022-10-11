Birthday wishes for a Manchester United and England great – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sir Bobby Charlton celebrated his 85th birthday.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11.
Football
Happy birthday to Sir Bobby.
Yves Bissouma sent a message of support to Enock Mwepu.
Chelsea enjoyed a pre-match walk in Milan.
The Lionesses looked back to Euro 2022.
And heard how it inspired the nation.
Liverpool were back on the training pitch.
Manchester City gave Erling Haaland a rest.
Wayne Rooney had a message for DC United supporters.
Cricket
A day off with the boys for Virat Kohli.
Boxing
Joe Calzaghe remembered his first world title.
Barry McGuigan reminisced, on his late brother’s birthday.
Rugby League
The World Cup is almost here.
Formula One
Lando Norris picked up some extra points for cuteness.
