The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s hope of reaching the Rugby World Cup final were dashed, while football paid tribute to former Manchester United great Sir Bobby Charlton

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 23 October 2023 05:00
South Africa celebrated a dramatic 16-15 victory over England to reach the Rugby World Cup final (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

England suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup through a last-gasp penalty at the Stade de France.

At the Cricket World Cup in India, England’s hopes of progress were left in the balance after slumping to a heavy loss against South Africa.

Premier League action returned as Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw at Chelsea, while football was united in grief following the death of England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.

