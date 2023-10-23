The sporting weekend in pictures

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England suffered a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to defending champions South Africa at the Rugby World Cup through a last-gasp penalty at the Stade de France.

At the Cricket World Cup in India, England’s hopes of progress were left in the balance after slumping to a heavy loss against South Africa.

Premier League action returned as Arsenal came from 2-0 down to draw at Chelsea, while football was united in grief following the death of England great Sir Bobby Charlton.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best pictures from the weekend’s sporting action.