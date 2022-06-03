Boston Celtics ride late surge to 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors

The visitors outscored the Warriors by 24 points down the stretch.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 03 June 2022 06:18
The Boston Celtics stormed home in the fourth quarter to steal the first game of the NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)
(AP)

The result stands in contrast to an electric first quarter for Golden State, buoyed by a blazing opening 12 minutes from Steph Curry.

The sharpshooter knocked down six threes in the first to guide the Warriors to a 32-28 lead.

However, Boston’s defence adjusted in the break and Curry cooled off from his hot start, allowing the Celtics to dictate the pace of play and grind to a 56-54 half-time lead.

Just as they had done all season, the Warriors exploded in the third on the back of Curry’s seventh three, at one stage building a 14-point lead before closing the quarter with a 12-point buffer.

But they were unable to carry that momentum into the fourth, with Jaylen Brown sparking a game-changing 17-0 run with 10 points in the first five minutes.

Brown finished with 24 points for the Celtics, while Curry led all scorers with 34.

