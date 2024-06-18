Jump to content

Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to clinch record 18th NBA title

Jaylen Brown was named as the NBA Finals MVP.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 18 June 2024 04:19
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the ball during the first half (Charles Krupa/AP)
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown dunks the ball during the first half (Charles Krupa/AP) (AP)

The Boston Celtics clinched a record 18th NBA titles as they sealed a 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Having lost heavily in game four in Dallas, the Celtics made no mistake as they returned to Boston with a convincing 106-88 win.

The win came on the anniversary of the Celtics last title in 2008 and moves them ahead of rivals the Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships.

The Celtics got off to a fast start, taking a 28-18 lead in the first quarter which they had extended to 67-46 by half-time.

The Mavericks cut the gap by two in the third quarter, but the result was not in doubt for much of the final quarter.

“We owed our fans, it’s been a long journey,” said Jayson Tatum, who scored 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP. Jrue Holiday finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds while centre Kristaps Porzingis returned from injury with five points.

