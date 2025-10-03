Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has been offered a world title shot after his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr on November 15 – but not at welterweight.

Abass Baraou, who recently had his WBA interim super-welterweight title elevated, has called out Benn – believing it’s a winnable fight for him.

"Conor Benn is around 154lb. He’s a big name in the UK. I’d love to fight in the UK," Baraou told Sky Sports. “The fans are amazing. Coming to the UK, having a big fight like that, why not? I’m ready for it.”

“He’s a great fighter, he’s explosive. Fights with a lot of emotions. I know my skill, and I see myself dominating him and teaching him a little bit of something.”

Benn is currently preparing for his rematch with Eubank Jr at middleweight, but has made his intentions of dropping back down clear.

He has mostly spoken about chasing a world title at welterweight – specifically Mario Barrios’s WBC title. But there are concerns that Benn is being a bit ambitious in trying to return to welterweight, as he has not made 147lb since 2022.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Baraou thinks Benn will likely campaign at 154lb after the rematch, and would be happy to welcome him back down to the division.

The German won the interim title by upsetting the odds and beating Yoenis Tellez in August via unanimous decision.

Terence Crawford was the champion at the time, but as soon as the first bell rang for his fight with Canelo Alvarez, Baraou was elevated to full champion status.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

After becoming an unlikely champion, Baraou is now on the hunt for the biggest fights in one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the sport.

If he cannot get the Benn fight, he has a handful of other fighters on his radar, including his new mandatory challenger and former undisputed champion, Jermell Charlo.

“There are a lot of names in this division,” Baraou explained. “Charlo’s said to be mandatory, Xander Zayas got into the ring right after [his last fight]. It’s a stacked division.

“It can be anyone. Xander Zayas, Charlo, [Sebastian] Fundora would be a great fight, a unification.”

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters. For pricing and more information, click here.