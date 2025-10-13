World champion targets Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next to prove he is ‘the best’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WBA super0welterweight champion Abass Baraou has said he would be happy to fight the newly-crowned interim champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis after his first-round demolition of Uisma Lima.

Baraou had his interim title elevated and was crowned the WBA super welterweight champion after Terence Crawford entered the ring with Canelo Alvarez in September, and thinks a fight with Ennis would be the perfect opportunity for him to prove his world championship calibre in his first defence.

“I would be down for a fight like this. I’m willing to fight ‘Boots’," Baraou told Pro Boxing Fans. “I’m looking forward to making a great fight. I bring a lot of pressure. I would love to see how he deals with a fighter like me.

“He would be an opponent for me to prove that I’m the best.”

Baraou became the interim champion in August when he upset Yoenis Tellez by outworking the Cuban to claim a unanimous decision victory.

‘Boots’ has since stepped into the void left by Baraou and blasted past Lima in less than a round to claim the interim belt that the German previously had ownership of.

It looks as though Ennis is on his way towards a blockbuster all-American fight with rival Vergil Ortiz Jr, so if a fight with ‘Boots’ is not next for Baraou, he also made it clear that unifying the super welterweight division is also high up on his priority list.

“Top Rank has reached out to make a unification with Xander [Zayas]," Baraou explained. “Vergil Ortiz is also an opponent I want to test myself against. We are looking forward to making the next great fight happen. I like the Xander fight.”

