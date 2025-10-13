The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
World champion targets Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis next to prove he is ‘the best’
Ennis just claimed the WBA interim title at super-welterweight by knocking out Uisma Lima, a title previously owned by the recently-elevated champion Abass Baraou
WBA super0welterweight champion Abass Baraou has said he would be happy to fight the newly-crowned interim champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis after his first-round demolition of Uisma Lima.
Baraou had his interim title elevated and was crowned the WBA super welterweight champion after Terence Crawford entered the ring with Canelo Alvarez in September, and thinks a fight with Ennis would be the perfect opportunity for him to prove his world championship calibre in his first defence.
“I would be down for a fight like this. I’m willing to fight ‘Boots’," Baraou told Pro Boxing Fans. “I’m looking forward to making a great fight. I bring a lot of pressure. I would love to see how he deals with a fighter like me.
“He would be an opponent for me to prove that I’m the best.”
Baraou became the interim champion in August when he upset Yoenis Tellez by outworking the Cuban to claim a unanimous decision victory.
‘Boots’ has since stepped into the void left by Baraou and blasted past Lima in less than a round to claim the interim belt that the German previously had ownership of.
It looks as though Ennis is on his way towards a blockbuster all-American fight with rival Vergil Ortiz Jr, so if a fight with ‘Boots’ is not next for Baraou, he also made it clear that unifying the super welterweight division is also high up on his priority list.
“Top Rank has reached out to make a unification with Xander [Zayas]," Baraou explained. “Vergil Ortiz is also an opponent I want to test myself against. We are looking forward to making the next great fight happen. I like the Xander fight.”
