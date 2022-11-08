Jump to content

Adam Azim: World title hopeful signs long-term deal with Sky Sports and Boxxer

The 20-year-old Briton is aiming to become the youngest active world champion in boxing

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 08 November 2022 16:08
Adam Azim is 6-0 as a professional with five knockout wins

Adam Azim is 6-0 as a professional with five knockout wins

(PA)

Adam Azim has signed a new long-term deal with Boxxer and Sky Sports as he continues his bid to become the youngest world champion in boxing.

The 20-year-old Briton is unbeaten at 6-0 with five knockout wins, and the super-lightweight told The Independent last week that he is targeting five fights in 2023.

Azim’s new deal with promotion Boxxer, whose fights air live on Sky Sports, will keep him with the platforms for another four years.

“Working with him has been easy,” Boxxer founder and CEO Ben Shalom told The Independent on Tuesday (8 November). “All he wants to do is fight; he would do it for free, he absolutely loves it.

“I’ve never met someone as focused as he is. It’s sometimes hard for Shane [McGuigan, coach] to calm him down, but it’s been a pleasure.

“When we saw him for the first time, we knew he was special. Everyone in boxing would talk about Adam Azim for a long time. We knew that a lot of promoters were going to be looking at him, and that we needed to secure him for a long time, because we believe that he can be literally one of the biggest stars that the country has seen – a household name.”

Azim’s next fight will be a main-event clash with Rylan Charlton at London’s Alexandra Palace on Sunday 27 November. In his last bout, Azim secured a fifth straight stoppage win, beating Michel Cabral in September.

The 20-year-old is aiming to become the youngest active world champion in boxing, with Jesse Rodriguez currently occupying that status, having won the WBC super-flyweight title at 22 years old in February.

