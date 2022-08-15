Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Adrien Broner has withdrawn from his scheduled fight against Omar Figueroa Jr this Saturday, citing a need to focus on his mental health.

Broner is a former champion in multiple weight classes, and the American was due to face compatriot Figueroa Jr in Hollywood, Florida this weekend. However, 33-year-old Broner has pulled out of the light-welterweight bout, asking his fans to ‘pray’ for him.

“Sorry to all my fans but #MentalHealth is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring,” Broner wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with [their] boxing career and that is something I won’t do. Just pray for me.

“I love the sport of boxing [too] much to not give my all, and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there, and I be [damned] if I make that mistake again. I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other [people’s] feelings and pleasing them, when in all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody.

“I’m a 4 time world champion in 4 different weight classes and, if I never lace up a pair of gloves again, I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the #BoxingHallOfFame.

“So I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again. I know I’m far from being finished with the sport. SEE Y’ALL SOON.”

Broner (34-4-1, 24 knockouts) last fought in February 2020, beating Jovanie Santiago via decision.

Thirty-two-year-old Figueroa Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) will now fight Sergey Lipinets on Saturday.