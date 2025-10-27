Daniel Dubois called out by unbeaten heavyweight contender: ‘I’m ready for everyone!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois has been called out by undefeated heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel.

The Brit is eyeing a comeback in early 2026 after losing his undisputed clash with Oleksandr Usyk in July.

Dubois accepted an IBF final eliminator bout against Cuba’s Frank Sanchez earlier this month, but the fight is yet to be finalised.

Kabayel, 26-0 (18 KOs), is due to return to the ring on January 10 in his homeland of Germany. He has not named who he will be facing and has now suggested Dubois could be the perfect opponent.

“The problem (is) we haven’t got an opponent,” Kabayel told Ring Magazine. “We wait for a good opponent. I heard Daniel has also no opponent in the UK. Why not Kabayel vs Daniel?

“I’m ready for everyone. I’m a sportsman. I hate trash talk. The people say this is a good fight for the fans, or no? Kabayel vs Daniel!”

Kabayel has not fought since he knocked out ex-Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker rival Zhilei Zhang inside six rounds in February.

That victory earned him the WBA interim heavyweight title, and Kabayel also holds wins over Sanchez and Arslanbek Makhmudov.

He would be a dangerous opponent for Dubois, but the 28-year-old Londoner could feel it is worth the risk to get himself back into title contention.

Kabayel was speaking at the O2 Arena as he watched Fabio Wardley stop Parker in the 11th round to become the next challenger in line to face Usyk.

Wardley looks set to get his shot at Usyk in the first half of 2026, while Kabayel could be next in the pecking order to face the winner.

With this in mind, Dubois may see a fight with Kabayel as his chance to jump the queue for his chance to become a two-time world champion.

If he beat Kabayel, he would put himself in prime position for a trilogy bout with Usyk or an all-British showdown against Wardley.

