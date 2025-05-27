Who is Alex Arthur Jr, son of Alex Arthur?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Saturday night’s card at OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow f eatures the names of two former Scottish world champions.

Headliner Josh Taylor makes his debut at welterweight against Ekow Essuman, but lower down the undercard there will be a familar name to boxing fans.

Alex Arthur Jr bears the same name as his father, ‘Amazing’ Alex Arthur who reigned as WBO champion at super featherweight in 2007.

Now, the junior Arthur is following in his father’s footsteps by making his professional bow at the weekend.

Alex Arthur – from world champion to son’s coach

Alex Arthur Sr made his professional debut in 2000 and would fight for 12 years, operating largely as a super featherweight. That would be the weight division in which he would find the most success in, earning the British, Commonwealth, European, and WBO world titles between 2002 and 2007.

Arthur Sr became WBO interim champion at 130 pounds with a 10th-round stoppage of Koba Gogoladze, defending the title in his hometown of Edinburgh in December 2007.

When WBO title holder Joan Guzmán decided to move up a division rather than face Arthur, the Scot was elevated to full champion status.

However, he was soundly beaten in his first defence of the belt, losing to Nicky Cook by unanimous decision in 2008.

Ever since Arthur Jr decided to take up the sweet science, he has had his father in his corner. Arthur Sr has served as his son’s coach throughout his boxing journey, and was his cornerman when Arthur Jr won the Scottish light-heavyweight title last year.

Frank Warren recalls Alex Arthur Jr’s youthful claim

Arthur Jr is not the only son of a well-known boxing in action on Saturday, with Willie Limond’s offspring, Drew Limond, taking part in his fourth professional bout.

Promoter Frank Warren recalled a moment he shared with Arthur Jr back in 2007.

He told Queensberry.co.uk: “We’ve got another father and son connection with Alex Arthur Jr making his professional debut. After one of his dad’s world title fights, young Alex jumped into the post-fight interview and told me he would sign with me one day. And here we are now.”

Remembering that moment, Arthur Jr told The National: “I was just a five-year-old kid. My dad was fighting Koba Gogoladze in Cardiff for the world title and after he won it, I went into the ring with him. I can still remember that night now, it was pretty amazing.”

