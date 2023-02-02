Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Serrano will look to keep alive a potential rematch with Katie Taylor when she steps into the ring this weekend.

Serrano will defend her unified featherweight titles in a main-event clash with Erika Cruz in New York City, as the Puerto Rican looks to make it back-to-back wins since her narrow loss to Taylor last April.

Serrano, 34, failed to dethrone undisputed lightweight champion Taylor in the biggest women’s fight ever, but she is likely to get another shot at the Irishwoman in May if she can overcome Cruz here.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner defends her super-featherweight titles against Elhem Mekhaled.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is it?

Serrano vs Cruz will take place on Saturday 4 February at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 1am GMT on Sunday 5 February (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are due to follow at approximately 3am GMT (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on DAZN in the UK, US and worldwide.

A subscription to the streaming service is available here at a cost of £7.99 per month.

Odds

Serrano – 1/7

Cruz – 9/2

Draw – 14/1

Full card

Alycia Baumgardner defends her world titles in the co-main event (Getty Images)

Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz Hernandez (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s featherweight titles)

Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mekhaled (IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s super-featherweight titles)

Richard Hitchins vs John Bauza (super-lightweight)

Skye Nicolson vs Tania Alvarez (women’s featherweight)

Shadasia Green vs Elin Cederroos (women’s super-bantamweight)

Ramala Ali vs Avril Mathie (women’s super-bantamweight)

Yankiel Rivera Figueroa vs Fernando Diaz (flyweight)

Aaron Aponte vs Joshua David Rivera (super-lightweight)

Harley Mederos vs Julio Madera (lightweight)