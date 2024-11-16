Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amanda Serrano has accused Ireland’s Katie Taylor of intentionally headbutting her during their brutal rematch in Texas.

Taylor defended her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory over Serrano at the AT&T Stadium on Friday, with the judges scoring the bout 95-94 in her favour.

However, controversy erupted after the decision was handed down when the Puerto Rican used her post-fight interview on Netflix to accuse Taylor of intentional headbutting.

Serrano received a brutal cut above her eye in the fourth round, which was attributed to an accidental headbutt.

Taylor was deducted a point in the eighth round after repeatedly being warned against leading with the head.

Following the fight, Serrano said: “I knew it if went to the judges it was going to be a little shady.

“I chose to be great. I went up three divisions. It is what it is. I’m a featherweight, man.

“She kept headbutting me. It’s what she does. It’s not just my fight, it’s all her fights. It’s what she does.”

Taylor defended her actions, saying: “I certainly wasn’t fighting dirty.

“It gets rough in there. It was an absolute slugfest, a war. This is an amazing moment in women’s boxing.

“Thank god for another amazing fight.”

The encounter was a brutal back-and-forth affair through 10 rounds which, in a lot of ways, mirrored their previous classic at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Taylor and Serrano embraced each other after the bell, but the heavily pro-Serrano crowd voiced their displeasure as the result was announced.