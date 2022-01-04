Amir Khan under investigation for filming while driving
The boxer shared a live stream at he drove around Bolton on Christmas Day
Greater Manchester Police are investigating an incident in which boxer Amir Khan filmed himself while driving his car.
Former world boxing champion Khan, 35, live-streamed himself interacting with fans as he drove around his hometown of Bolton on Christmas Day.
Khan could be seen reading messages from fans and answering questions in the eight-minute video shared on YouTube.
Greater Manchester Police told The Sun: “GMP was made aware of a video on social media which appears to have been filmed whilst driving a vehicle. Police are currently investigating.”
Khan was handed a six-month driving ban in 2007 for careless driving after he went through a red light in the wrong lane and knocked down a pedestrian.
He was also given a 42-day driving ban in 2008 after he was caught speeding on the motorway.
Khan is preparing for his fight against long-time British rival Kell Brook, set to be held at the Manchester Arena on February 19.
The long-awaited fight will see Khan return to the ring for the first time in over two years.
