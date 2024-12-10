Amir Khan leads new fighters union calling for better standards in boxing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amir Khan is heading up a new fighters union calling for better standards for boxers and mixed martial artists – with the former world champion saying: “There has to be an organisation that’s above everything.”

January will see the launch of the Global Fighters’ Union (GFU), of which Khan is a co-founder, as the organisation bids to follow in the footsteps of the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Boxing and MMA remain two of the only sports without proper union representation, an issue the GFU aims to tackle going forward.

“There has to be an organisation that’s above everything, that we all have to report to if there’s an issue in any situation,” said Khan, 38, on Tuesday (10 December). “We’ve all had issues: in training, before fights, after fights, at weigh-ins, on contracts, in retirement.

“We can’t turn to promoters or boards of controls for so many issues, so to be able to turn to the GFU for help – and get it from people who have been there and done it, not just between the ropes but in trade unions, in politics, in law, in the media and in education – will be a massive, positive change for everyone in our sport.”

Former boxing champion Paul Smith, another co-founder of the GFU, added: “We’ve spent 2024 laying the groundwork for the GFU to become a recognised trade union, and we will launch it officially one year after we announced our plans to build it.

“Through 2024, our team, structure and targets have all been established, and we will start the process of change in combat sports with a list of year-one actions to be published shortly. It’s the right time for a new organisation dedicated to improving the business of combat sports at all levels to emerge, and we are grateful for all the support which has got us to this point.”

open image in gallery Amir Khan before his final fight, against Kell Brook in February 2022 ( Getty Images )

A press release read: “The GFU’s mission is clear: to create a unified voice for everyone participating in combat sports at all levels and abilities, fighting for fighters, advocating for fundamental rights, and raising the standards throughout the sport. Through collective bargaining with broadcasters, promoters and other stakeholders, the GFU seeks to establish a blueprint for fairness and sustainability in the industry.

“Fighters often face unique vulnerabilities, from the absence of standard workplace benefits like insurance and pensions, to limited access to legal and health support. The GFU aims to change this landscape, making it a priority to secure protections and benefits that align with those seen in other industries. The GFU aims to channel broadcaster revenue into transformative initiatives that uphold the principles of ‘Fair Fight’ for all athletes. This includes securing fair and transparent contracts, ensuring minimum pay guarantees, and advocating for equitable revenue sharing.

“Funds will also support fighter safety, with investments in medical evaluations, advanced protective measures, and comprehensive health and wellness programs, including mental health support and rehabilitation. Additionally, the Union will use these resources to combat workplace discrimination, protect fighters’ image rights, and provide post-career transition support through education and career development opportunities.”

open image in gallery The Professional Footballers’ Association has been a reference point for the GFU ( AFP via Getty Images )

The press release made multiple references to the PFA, saying: “[We are] urging broadcasters to emulate the model established between the PFA and football leagues. This deal sees revenue from broadcast agreements fund player welfare, grass-roots development, education, and community initiatives.

“The collaborations pioneered by the PFA have proven vital to improving conditions across football. The GFU believes – with the same level of support – it can have a dramatic impact on improving the world of combat sports at all levels and across all disciplines.”