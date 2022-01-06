Amir Khan raises concerns over drug testing ahead of Kell Brook fight

Amir Khan has expressed concern over a lack of drug testing ahead of his fight against Kell Brook.

The long-time British rivals will finally meet in the boxing ring on 19 February when they clash in Manchester, but Khan has spoken out about the surprising lack of drug tests during his camp.

Speaking to iFL TV, the former light welterweight champion said: “I just sent a message to my wife the other day. I also copied my lawyer into it and it said: ‘Can you please push whoever – Sky or Boxxer, Mr Shalom, Ben Shalom – saying the testing needs to be done.’

“I mean, I’m sat here, there’s no testing being done. Why? I’m waiting to be tested.

“I’m the one who had to push that. I said: ‘Look, why’s the tests not been done?’ It’s a bit strange.

“Testing normally gets done when I normally work with VADA or USADA, it normally gets done like straight away. At a press conference they could turn up.

“But for some reason, I’ve been in camp for four weeks and there’s no testing which has been done, which I find quite weird.

“I’m like: ‘What’s going on?’ We want to be tested, I want to be tested, because it gives me that peace of mind – knowing that it’s a fair fight.”

Khan last fought in July 2019, stopping Billy Dib.

Meanwhile, Brook most recently competed in November, when he was finished by Terence Crawford.