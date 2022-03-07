Amir Khan ‘not ready to call it a day’ after Kell Brook defeat, promoter claims

Amir Khan is determined to keep fighting and could activate his rematch clause with Kell Brook, Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom has said.

Khan came up well short in his long-awaited bout with rival Brook when they met last month, with Brook dishing out a sixth-round stoppage.

The 35-year-old Khan hinted after the fight that he was considering retirement. However, Shalom, who played a key role in making the fight happen after years of trash talk, says Khan is not done yet.

"I think the word on the street is true," Shalom said, when asked whether a rematch was on the cards. "Amir Khan doesn't want to call it a day. He has spent a lot of time thinking about the fight in the last couple of weeks. He had 10 weeks to prepare and Kell Brook had six months to prepare. He feels hard done by.

"I don't know whether that fight is even possible but he does have that rematch clause. For me, it's time for Kell Brook to move on. Whether that's to retire or to fight someone else. I can't see it [a rematch] but Amir is convinced. We will hear what his reasons are in the next few days and we will take it from there."

Asked what advice he would give Khan when they next speak, Shalom said: "I would say, you've had a wonderful career and you've inspired many boxers here. You've created a legacy for yourself. You'll go down in the hall of fame. Why do you need to carry on?"

Brook, also 35, said after the fight that he “felt 23” and would sit down with his family to decide his next move. Promoter Eddie Hearn has played down talk of Brook taking on his fighter Conor Benn.