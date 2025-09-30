Amir Khan opens up on life as a promoter and names the two fighters he would return to the ring to face

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former world champion Amir Khan admits he is taking a gamble on becoming a promoter, stating that he is ‘happy to roll the dice’ as he stages another show in Africa.

Having relaunched his promotional career earlier this year with AK Promotions, Khan organised a card hosted in Ghana back in June.

Tomorrow night AK Promotions return to Africa, with an event in Lagos, Nigeria being shown live on DAZN.

American cruiserweights Brandon Glanton and Marcus Browne headline the card, which involves a mixture of talents from Africa and Britain.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the upcoming card, Khan shared: "You can imagine all the hype. Everyone will have a day off and will want to come.

"Why Africa? I think it's an untouched market."

British fighter Dan Azeez will take on Sulaimon Adeosun, marking a special occasion for the light heavyweight as he fights in his father’s homeland.

Having won silver at the 2004 Olympic Games before going on to become a unified world champion at 140lbs, Khan has experienced the highs of boxing inside the ring.

He remains involved in the sport, but admitted he is experiencing a learning curve when it comes to promotion.

"I'm still new to the game but I want to learn quick and move quick,” he continued.

"I'm not expecting to make anything in the next couple of years as a promoter. I'm happy to roll the dice because I want to learn the trade as I go.”

Khan retired shortly after losing to domestic rival Kell Brook in February 2022, ending a professional boxing career that spanned the best part of two decades.

The return of Manny Pacquiao earlier this year and Floyd Mayweather teasing his own retirement U-turn has left Khan considering stepping back into the ring himself.

Operating in the same divisions as Pacquiao and Mayweather during the peak of his powers, Khan chased a fight with the two dominant world champions.

A bout with either man never materialised, but if the opportunity came his way to arrange a fight with Mayweather or Pacquiao, Khan said he would jump at the chance.

He added: "The only fight I'd come back for is a Manny Pacquiao or a Floyd Mayweather fight.

"I think it's possible, especially Pacquiao, but it's hard to say. I know he's back in the gym and fighting again.

"If it happens, it happens. I'd love to take it."

