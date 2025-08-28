Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Ruiz Jr has reunited with the trainer helped him become the first Mexican world heavyweight champion, but has been told it’s “now or never” to get his career back on track.

World-champion trainer Manny Robles has agreed to once again train Ruiz and, speaking to The Ring, said he wants to get the Mexican back in the ring as soon as he can, as the clock is ticking.

Robles said: “He’s at a stage of his career now where it’s now or never. That’s exactly what I’m going to try to do, give him that push, I’ll set my grounds as I do with everyone, let him know exactly that.

“No excuses, he doesn’t want to waste his time and neither do I. I’ve got to get him to work, back in the ring as soon as possible, and get the ball rolling again.”

Since pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history and knocking out Anthony Joshua on one month’s notice in 2019, Ruiz’s career has been stop-start due to injuries and discipline issues outside the ring.

Ruiz split with Robles after his rematch defeat by Joshua in 2019 and briefly took up residence at Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s gym before moving on to Alfredo Osuna and having a handful of his family in his corner.

Bouncing around gyms disrupted Ruiz’s career, and he has only fought three times in the last six years, claiming lacklustre decision victories over Chris Arreola and Luis Ortiz before a controversial draw against Jarrell Miller, which many believe he was fortunate to get.

Ruiz broke his hand in the fifth round of his fight with Miller and has been rehabilitating the injury in the latest of his career breaks, but now rejoins a prospering Robles, who has a handful of world-title level fighters in his stable.

He oversees WBO super flyweight champion Mizuki Hiruta, WBA interim super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz, Serhii Bohachuk and former two-division champion Oscar Valdez.

On the verge of turning 36, Ruiz will be hoping for one last run at a world title with the man who guided him to the unified titles six years ago.

