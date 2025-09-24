Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua looks all but confirmed to finally make his return to the ring in early 2026 after what will be almost a year and a half out following his devastating knockout defeat against Daniel Dubois.

Eddie Hearn, the former two-time heavyweight champion’s promoter, revealed that Jake Paul is in the rear-view mirror for Joshua after talks for a fight briefly took place and is now looking for his next opponent from a list of 10 fighters in the division.

Hearn told Sky Sports: “Tony Yoka, he's definitely on a list of, I don't know, 10? I expect it to be a top 20 guy. It's not going to be top five.

“This is a comeback fight that should possess some danger to show that we're ready to roll the dice in a massive fight.”

So, inclusive of the aforementioned Yoka, who could feature on Joshua and Hearn's 10-man shortlist that could provide enough of a risk, but also an opportunity for Joshua to dust off the cobwebs ahead of a potential Tyson Fury showdown next summer?

Efe Ajagba

Ajagba was initially ordered by the IBF to have a rematch with Frank Sanchez to decide the number one contender for the belt Oleksandr Usyk currently holds. But this has since been cancelled after Ajagba pulled out – reportedly upset with the purse split.

Both Sanchez and Ajagba will now need to find new opponents – and Joshua could be the perfect match-up for the Nigerian.

Joshua has long spoken about wanting to fight in Africa, and his shared Nigerian roots with Ajagba make this an enticing possibility for both men.

It would help to boost Joshua’s rankings and would be a great opportunity for Ajagba to try and get a win over a former unified champion.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

Ajagba fits the bill of a top 20 but not top five fighter who poses a risk to Joshua. But if he can unlock the ability he has been hiding since 2021, then he should be able to dispatch Ajagba with relative ease.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Martin Bakole

In a similar vein to Ajagba, Bakole is another man who could be the perfect fall guy for Joshua’s comeback, especially if he wants to fight in Africa.

Bakole, the former self-proclaimed most avoided heavyweight in the world, has been on a difficult run of form – getting flattened by Joseph Parker on short notice and walking away with a fortunate draw against Ajagba earlier this year.

The man from Democratic Republic of Congo struggles publicly with getting himself into fighting shape, but is always dangerous in the ring.

He poses sufficient risk to make it a legitimate comeback fight for Joshua, but the speed and technical ability advantage Joshua possesses should be enough to see him through if he can avoid taking any meaningful punishment from Bakole.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker punches Martin Bakole ( Getty Images )

Derek Chisora

Having enjoyed a fantastic Indian summer, claiming unlikely wins against Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin, Chisora now finds himself ranked at number two by the IBF.

Joshua and Chisora have long been friends, having both come up through the Finchley Amateur Boxing Club. Chisora often affectionately refers to Joshua as his little brother.

But they have both said they would consider a fight with the other, and as Chisora approaches his 50th and apparently final fight – a dust-up with one of the best of this generation and a friend could be a great way for the veteran to close out his boxing career

It would also be a good opportunity for Joshua to push himself back up towards the top of the rankings against a fighter he could handily beat – if his ambitions still lie in becoming a three-time heavyweight champion.

open image in gallery Derek Chisora, with a cut and blood on his face, looks on while fighting Otto Wallin ( Getty Images )

Justis Huni

Although Huni is coming off a knockout loss to Fabio Wardley, he is a promising prospect and represents an opportunity for Joshua to put his name back into the mix with the heavyweights vying for a world title.

If Joshua can beat Huni in a more definitive fashion than his compatriot Wardley, who is challenging Joseph Parker for the WBO interim title in October, then he can rightly ask for an elite level fight after that – just as Wardley has done.

It is also an easy fight to make as both men fight under the Matchroom banner, so negotiations would stay in-house.

open image in gallery Fabio Wardley (left) was badly struggling against Justis Huni before producing a stoppage out of nowhere ( Getty Images )

Joe Joyce

Joyce, now 40, is at the back end of his career and has suffered back-to-back defeats by Derek Chisora and Filip Hrgovic.

A fight with Joyce would be sellable as a domestic battle between two Olympic medallists trying to keep their careers alive.

Joyce would present a fairly one-dimensional challenge for Joshua.

It is a good comeback bout against a fighter who doesn’t really move his head but is incredibly durable and could take Joshua the distance. The perfect chance for Joshua to get rid of his ring rust.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Jared Anderson

Anderson, like Joshua with Dubois, is rebuilding from a career-stalling knockout loss to Martin Bakole last year after previously being labelled the next great American heavyweight hope.

He has had one bounce-back points win since and will be looking to get back into the ring with a world-level opponent sooner rather than later.

Joshua was once Britain’s great heavyweight hope and this could be a sellable fight between two men who used to carry the weight of their nation on their shoulders – but are now looking for a chance at redemption.

open image in gallery Jared Anderson celebrates his TKO of George Arias in April 2023 ( Getty Images )

Jarrell Miller

Jarrell Miller and Joshua have a fierce and storied history dating back to 2019, when the pair were scheduled to fight as part of AJ’s US debut when he was unified heavyweight champion.

It was clear that Joshua wanted to put on a show, but Miller did a great job of getting under Joshua’s skin and revealing a side we had yet to see from the Olympic golden boy.

Joshua threatened to rearrange Miller’s face in the build-up but just before the fight Miller failed a drug test, and Joshua opted to fight Andy Ruiz on short notice – and the rest is history.

This shared history, paired with Miller’s remarkable durability, having never been knocked down, could be the perfect match-up to get Joshua excited and back to his pugilistic best.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Luis Ortiz

Ortiz is perhaps most well-known for his two ill-fated world title challenges against Deontay Wilder, where he was looking on track for a win before getting stopped both times.

After spending two years in the wilderness following his points defeat at the hands of Andy Ruiz, Ortiz has only fought twice since the beginning of 2024, but has collected two wins – most recently a first-round KO on September 19.

The hulking Cuban, after his last fight, said that he was ready for anyone in the heavyweight division, and even named Joshua as someone he would like to fight.

Ortiz said: “I think in my mind…Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk, Daniel Dubois, Moses Itauma. I’m ready for everybody.”

Although Ortiz does not fit the bill of a top 20 heavyweight anymore, his experience and former world title level could draw Joshua in.

But the optics might not be the best for Joshua - beating a 46-year-old man who has fought just three times in three years – especially if he wants to fight Fury next.

open image in gallery ( EPA )

Tony Yoka

Joshua and Yoka have been rumoured to fight each other for some months now after Hearn announced Joshua’s intention to have a comeback fight before a bigger test in the summer.

Yoka is a fellow Olympic graduate, claiming a gold medal in 2016 and is the only confirmed boxer on the 10-man list Hearn has teased.

Yoka has had a mixed career thus far as a professional, losing three fights in a row between 2022 and 2023 to Martin Bakole, Carlos Takam and Ryad Merhy.

He has since signed for Queensberry Promotions after having three comeback wins in an attempt to put back together a career that looked shattered.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Richard Torrez Jr

Torrez Jr is the third Olympic medallist to appear on this list, having claimed a silver at the 2021 Games. He has since raced to an impressive unbeaten 13-0 as a pro and, most recently, picked up a career-best win over his first ranked opponent, Guido Vianello.

Although Torrez Jr might not have the experience or size, standing at just 6’2”, for a fight with Joshua, he has made it clear he would like to fight on UK soil soon.

Torrez Jr told BoxingScene: “Man, I’m telling you, I want a UK fight. Wardley, Itauma, and even Johnny Fisher.

“But anyone who wants to fight, I’m more than willing to fight.”

Although Joshua did not get directly called out, Torrez is ranked in the top 15 by three of the four major sanctioning bodies and would be an interesting challenge for the Brit.

open image in gallery BOXEO ( AP )

