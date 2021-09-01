Anthony Joshua tops Sky Sports’ new boxing schedule heading into the new season with Chris Eubank Jr and Josh Taylor also headlining shows.

The world heavyweight champion takes on Oleksandr Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office on 25 September.

But the broadcaster has announced a new partnership with Top Rank and BOXXER after Matchroom Boxing opted to pursue a new relationship with streaming platform DAZN.

Top Rank fighter Josh Taylor, who became the undisputed super-lightweight champion with victory over Jose Ramirez in May, is back in action on 18 December against Jack Catterall.

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, unified Lightweight world champion Teófimo López, unified Bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue are also set to feature in the future as part of the four-year agreement with Top Rank.

While Caroline Dubois is set to star after turning professional following her exploits in Tokyo at the Olympics.

Josh Taylor knocks down Jose Ramirez en route to a decision win (Getty)

Here is the full Sky Sports boxing schedule for this winter:

Sky Sports winter schedule