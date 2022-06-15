Anthony Joshua is ‘made for Daniel Dubois’, Frank Warren claims

Dubois, 24, picked up the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title by knocking out Trevor Bryan on Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 15 June 2022 10:23
Comments
<p>Daniel Dubois beat Trevor Bryan for the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title this month </p>

Daniel Dubois beat Trevor Bryan for the WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title this month

(Getty Images)

Frank Warren has claimed that Anthony Joshua ‘is made for’ Daniel Dubois as the promoter plots the young heavyweight’s path to the top of the division.

Dubois secured the WBA ‘regular’ title by knocking out Trevor Bryan in the fourth round on Saturday, and the 24-year-old has been linked with a potential clash against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.

“He’ll fight in late September or early October, and we’re looking to find a decent opponent for him to fight,” Warren said of Dubois in an interview with iFL TV.

“I have no problem with [Dubois vs Whyte]. Why not? That’s a great fight, I’d like to see it, it’s a good yardstick. I’ll be speaking to [Whyte’s team].”

When asked how Dubois would fare against Joshua, Warren said: “I fancy him against anybody. He’s a big, big puncher. He can box as well, he’s got a great jab.

Recommended

“I honestly think him and Joshua... I think he – Joshua – is made for [Dubois]. My personal comment on that is I think he’s made for him.

Anthony Joshua (right) will rematch Oleksandr Usyk after losing to the Ukrainian last year

(Getty Images)

“But Joshua has got to get through [Oleksandr] Usyk first. It’s great if he comes through, ‘AJ’. We’ll be delighted for him.”

Joshua was outpointed by Usyk in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London. AJ is set to rematch Usyk in August in a bid to win back the belts.

Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the second of his professional career, while Dubois’ pro record stands at 18-1.

Dubois has achieved 17 of those wins via knockout, while his sole defeat came against compatriot Joe Joyce in 2020. Olympic silver medalist Joyce won via 10th-round TKO after inflicting an eye injury on Dubois.

“No one has spoken to us about anything, but we’re working on a fight,” Warren said. “There are great fights for him and Joe Joyce, and ultimately [we want to] get a rematch on.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in