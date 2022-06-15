Anthony Joshua is ‘made for Daniel Dubois’, Frank Warren claims

Frank Warren has claimed that Anthony Joshua ‘is made for’ Daniel Dubois as the promoter plots the young heavyweight’s path to the top of the division.

Dubois secured the WBA ‘regular’ title by knocking out Trevor Bryan in the fourth round on Saturday, and the 24-year-old has been linked with a potential clash against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte.

“He’ll fight in late September or early October, and we’re looking to find a decent opponent for him to fight,” Warren said of Dubois in an interview with iFL TV.

“I have no problem with [Dubois vs Whyte]. Why not? That’s a great fight, I’d like to see it, it’s a good yardstick. I’ll be speaking to [Whyte’s team].”

When asked how Dubois would fare against Joshua, Warren said: “I fancy him against anybody. He’s a big, big puncher. He can box as well, he’s got a great jab.

“I honestly think him and Joshua... I think he – Joshua – is made for [Dubois]. My personal comment on that is I think he’s made for him.

Anthony Joshua (right) will rematch Oleksandr Usyk after losing to the Ukrainian last year (Getty Images)

“But Joshua has got to get through [Oleksandr] Usyk first. It’s great if he comes through, ‘AJ’. We’ll be delighted for him.”

Joshua was outpointed by Usyk in September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London. AJ is set to rematch Usyk in August in a bid to win back the belts.

Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the second of his professional career, while Dubois’ pro record stands at 18-1.

Dubois has achieved 17 of those wins via knockout, while his sole defeat came against compatriot Joe Joyce in 2020. Olympic silver medalist Joyce won via 10th-round TKO after inflicting an eye injury on Dubois.

“No one has spoken to us about anything, but we’re working on a fight,” Warren said. “There are great fights for him and Joe Joyce, and ultimately [we want to] get a rematch on.”