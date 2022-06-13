Anthony Joshua ends Sky Sports partnership with £100m DAZN deal
The Briton’s next fight will be a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, who dethroned ‘AJ’ as heavyweight champion
Anthony Joshua’s future fights will be screened on DAZN after the broadcaster confirmed a “groundbreaking” link-up with the British heavyweight.
The move means the end of Joshua’s deal with Sky Sports, which has been in place throughout his professional career.
The deal is reportedly worth £100million a year to the 32-year-old fighter from Watford, who will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.
Joshua is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August, after the Ukrainian beat the Briton last September to become WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion.
“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” Joshua said.
“Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.
“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn and the 43-year-old’s company Matchroom Boxing similarly left Sky last summer, signing a five-year deal with DAZN.
DAZN is a subscription service that streams fights on mobile platforms and can be used on TV via the DAZN app.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies