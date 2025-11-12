Anthony Joshua close to finalising deal to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua is reportedly poised to end his 14-month ring hiatus with a last-minute fight against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.
The former world heavyweight champion has not fought since his fifth-round stoppage defeat to British rival Daniel Dubois last September.
The defeat halted Joshua’s momentum under trainer Ben Davison and his charge towards another world title tilt.
But on Tuesday Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that a tune-up fight is on the cards.
Reports in the United States now suggest Joshua is close to finalising a bout with Paul in Miami in December after numerous rumours about the duo have intensified in recent months.
Paul lost to Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy in 2023 before he beat boxing great Mike Tyson in an eight-round contest last year and had been due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed November 14 exhibition fight.
Hearn confirmed on Monday a decision was required this week if Joshua was to be active in 2025.
“We will make a decision this week in terms of if he will fight this year. We have to decide by this weekend basically,” Hearn told Sky Sports.
“It doesn’t really matter where it is. You won’t know about it until maybe even fight week. Honestly. That’s the whole purpose of it.
“I think it would be so good for him but bizarre at the same time because there’s no money in the fight. We’re not going to start using him to sell tickets. Literally he will just pop up on a show.
“He’s really up for it. I think it would be so good for him. I’d love him to go in there and just smash someone up.”
Joshua’s defeat to Dubois ended a run of four straight wins after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk.
With old rival Tyson Fury expected to resume his boxing career in 2026, an eagerly-anticipated bout with Joshua is still a possibility for the duo.